Organisers of Alice Springs’ Parrtjima festival have revealed its 2023 dates after wrapping up its seventh annual showcase on Sunday.

Parrtjima – A Festival of Light this year attracted more than 23,000 patrons to the outback town over the course of 10 days.

Northern Territory Major Events Company chief executive Tim Watsford said the large interstate crowd showed Parrtjima was coming of age on the national stage.

“Over the years Parrtjima has continued to develop and grow, offering more and more reasons for people to visit the Red Centre from all corners of Australia,” he said.

“More interstate visitors is great news for the local economy, with flow-on effects felt across multiple sectors.

“In a year where everything is opening up again, and more and more events are taking place across Australia, it also shows Parrtjima can hold its own among the best in the country, and is something of a standout.”

Highlights of this year’s festival included the light show on the MacDonnell Ranges, large-scale light installations developed from Aboriginal artworks, live music from King Stingray, Dan Sultan and BARKAA, and a retrospective of the works of acclaimed cinematographer Warwick Thornton.

The event will return from April 7 to 16 next year.