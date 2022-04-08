Parrtijma – A festival of light returns to Alice Springs, bringing together the oldest continuous culture on earth with the newest cutting-edge technology.

The festival boasts a range of large-scale lighting installations, art and workshops along with a range of performances for 20,000 guests over 10 nights.

The artworks bring a new element of life to the natural beauty and cultural significance of its 300 million year old MacDonald Ranges backdrop.

“Parrtjima is unlike anything else,” said Northern Territory Major Events Company chief executive Tim Watsford.

“The Red Centre is stunning on its own. Under star-studded skies, its offers a truely unforgettable trip to the heart of the country.”

Parrtjima coordinates with local First Nations communities to ensure the storytelling honours the traditions of Country appropriately.

“We have a reference made up of five Traditional Owners from the three different estate groups,” said director of cultural engagement Paul Ah Chee.

“They make make all the decisions in a culture sense, to make sure it has cultural integrity”

This years theme celebrates our place in the universe and the connection between First Nations people and the environment.

Mr Ah Chee said the connection is clear, the artworks shine upon the yeperenye- a caterpillar and sacred ancestral being for the areas First Nations people.

“There are stories that are related to that, that we then try to emulate,” said Mr Ac Chee.

“The stars actually determine the change of seasons, navigation and also the connection with the native flora and fauna.”

Program curator Rhoda Roberts said while the connection to Country is well known, storytelling at Parrtjima reminds us of our place in the universe and its creation.

“Take your next experience and discover a place that makes you feel alive with the celebration of an ancient culture,” she said.

The festival was fortunate enough to run uninterrupted through the COVID19 pandemic.

An appetite to experience the event remains strong.

The celebrations expect a turnout that doubles the population of Alice Springs.

COVID safety measures will be in place throughout the festival.

The free event runs April 8-17.

Registration to attend is available online.