Culture comes alive at kipli paywuta lumi hosted by Mona Foma starting this Friday and moving into the weekend showcasing Tasmanian Aboriginal food, architecture and culture.

Kipli paywuta lumi, means “food to sustain us” or “food across time” in the Tasmanian Aboriginal language of palawa kani.

The festival was created in collaboration with Aboriginal community, artists, cultural practitioners and curators from Tasmania and the mainland.

Curator, collaborator and Pakana woman, Zoe Rimmer said it’s an experience that brings Tasmanian Aboriginal culture to the fore.

“It’s been a real collaborative project, bringing together Tasmanian Aboriginal community and artists as well as mainland Aboriginal artists.

“It’s an experience, it’s about connecting with Country, walking into the bush and experiencing a dome-shaped hut which is based on our traditional Tasmanian Aboriginal architecture,” Rimmer said.

“It’s about sharing our culture, and in a really interactive and positive way. Sharing our traditional practices in a contemporary way, also. It’s been such a community involved project.”

Twilight events on Friday and Saturday will see the sharing of meals made from Indigenous ingredients found across the island and served in lina – an Aboriginal bush hut dwelling.

During the meal, a soundscape of palawa kani language and sounds of Country will play for an hour.

On Saturday, a casual meal will be cooked and the lina will be open for viewing.

“I can’t wait to see the final hut once it is up. There’s not a lot known about the Tasmanian Aboriginal traditional domed huts, you can still see some of the hut depressions on the west and southwest coast and they’re incredible to sit in them but to imagine the hut over the top – this is architecture that is thousands and thousands of years old,” Rimmer said.

“The hut itself has been designed so it isn’t impactful on the environment and it can be reassembled. So once the festival is finished, Mona Foma will donate it so it can be used in the future here, it will have multiple lives.”

Rimmer hopes the festival makes those engaging feel connected to Tasmanian Aboriginal culture.

“I hope people walk away learning a little bit, it is about the emersion in culture. People are going to hear it, see it, taste it, it will stimulate all the senses but it is such a unique project – they will never experience anything like it again.”

The project’s collaborators and curators are from across Australia, including the Trawlwoolway, Koorie, Wiradjuri, Palawa, Kaurna, and Pakana groups.

Kipli paywuta lumi will take place at Trevallyn Nature Reserve, Launceston, Tasmania from January 17-19.

By Rachael Knowles