Queensland’s election results have confirmed the Palaszczuk Labor Government have successfully retained power for a third term, making Annastacia Palaszczuk the only female politician nationally to successfully win three elections.

With over 70 per cent of Queensland’s votes counted, Labor have secured 50 seats in the Legislative Assembly, with the Liberal National Party (LNP) holding 30 seats and seven MPs making up the crossbench.

The Palaszczuk Government will now begin its first four-year fixed term in Parliament after a 2016 referendum saw Queenslanders vote in favour of fixed four-year terms.

Despite announcing her intent to stay in leadership during her concession speech, LNP leader Deb Frecklington declared on Monday she will be stepping down as LNP leader.

Whilst no one has taken over LNP leadership as yet, both Deputy Leader Tim Mander and Broadwater MP David Crisafulli are rumoured to be potential candidates.

Former Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad lost her inner-city seat of South Brisbane to Greens candidate, Amy MacMahon.

MacMahon secured 55 per cent of the electorate’s vote joining Greens MP Michael Berman who has retained his seat of Maiwar.

“This sends a message to the political establishment,” said MacMahon after her win.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party held 6.9 per cent of the vote, halving their 2017 performance. MP Stephen Andrew is the only One Nation representative in Parliament, retaining his seat of Mirani.

Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party failed to win a single seat despite spending at least $4 million on his party’s campaign.

Katter’s Australian Party (KAP) maintained its 2017 seats of Hill, Traegar and Hinchinbrook.

Torres Strait Islander woman, Cynthia Lui is predicted to keep her position as the Labor Member for Cook. Lui became the first Torres Strait Islander member of Queensland Parliament in 2017.

She also made history in July of this year, introducing the Meriba Omasker Kaziw Kazipa (Torres Strait Islander Traditional Child Rearing Practice) Bill 2020 (Qld). The Bill enables Torres Strait Islander children and adults who have grown up with traditional adoptive parents to have their legal identities mirror their cultural identites.

By Rachael Knowles