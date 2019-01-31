News Ticker

Original designs sought by Royal Children’s Hospital

January 31, 2019

Creature, by artist Alexander Knox. The Royal Children's Hospital is offering an art commission for First Nations artists.

The Royal Children’s Hospital (RHC) and RCH Foundation are seeking applications from First Nations artists, or artist collectives, interested in producing a piece to be permanently installed within the hospital’s Parkville campus.

The Royal Children’s Hospital CEO Sue Hunt, said the commission—worth $100,000—is about acknowledging the rich cultural history of our First Nations peoples.

“The project is a unique opportunity for First Nations artists to create a culturally significant legacy and contribute to the future of the RCH,” Ms Hunt said.

Senior Wurundjeri Elder of Melbourne, Aunty Joy Murphy, said the project is a great opportunity for First Nations artists.

“There is a huge historical importance and value of art and creativity in our histories, and a public artwork that contributes to the community is very in keeping with our cultures,” Aunty Joy said.

The launch of the final commissioned artwork will coincide with a major anniversary—in 2020, the RHC will celebrate 150 years of care for children.

The Aboriginal Art Project will open for artists to submit designs on 1 February 2019 and close 31 March 2019 11:59 AEDT.

Shortlisted artist design development will commence 6 May 2019 with successful artist(s) notified for final development 24 June 2019.

The final project will launch in July 2020.

For further information visit https://www.rchfoundation.org.au/aboriginalartproject/

 

Your email address will not be published.


*


