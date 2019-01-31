Original designs sought by Royal Children’s Hospital

The Royal Children’s Hospital (RHC) and RCH Foundation are seeking applications from First Nations artists, or artist collectives, interested in producing a piece to be permanently installed within the hospital’s Parkville campus.

The Royal Children’s Hospital CEO Sue Hunt, said the commission—worth $100,000—is about acknowledging the rich cultural history of our First Nations peoples.

“The project is a unique opportunity for First Nations artists to create a culturally significant legacy and contribute to the future of the RCH,” Ms Hunt said.

Senior Wurundjeri Elder of Melbourne, Aunty Joy Murphy, said the project is a great opportunity for First Nations artists.

“There is a huge historical importance and value of art and creativity in our histories, and a public artwork that contributes to the community is very in keeping with our cultures,” Aunty Joy said.

The launch of the final commissioned artwork will coincide with a major anniversary—in 2020, the RHC will celebrate 150 years of care for children.

The Aboriginal Art Project will open for artists to submit designs on 1 February 2019 and close 31 March 2019 11:59 AEDT.

Shortlisted artist design development will commence 6 May 2019 with successful artist(s) notified for final development 24 June 2019.

The final project will launch in July 2020.

For further information visit https://www.rchfoundation.org.au/aboriginalartproject/