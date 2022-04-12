South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell has been sidelined once again due to a hamstring injury after only recently returning from serving a six-game suspension.

Mitchell tore his hamstring during Saturday’s 24-12 win over St George Illawarra.

In what is expected to be a slow recovery, Mitchell’s chances of State of Origin selection is also looking gloomy with the opener kicking off on June 8.

Rabbitohs head physiotherapist Eddie Farah said an MRI scan on Sunday showed the tear was worse than hoped.

“The tear was located in the tendon rather than in the muscle,” he said.

“What that means is recovery is going to be a lot slower.”

Mitchell took to social media and reassured his fans that, although disappointed, he would be back.

The Rabbitohs are expected to bring Blake Taaffe in at fullback to replace Mitchell from this week.

The Rabbitohs will face the Bulldogs on Good Friday.