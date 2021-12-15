T’is the season to be jolly and to be mindful of your purchases.

Shopping has changed in recent years with a rise of more ethical and sustainable shopping, as well as online shopping.

Amongst the changing tides, has been a push for consumers to start buying Blak.

Despite this, it’s important for this to not be a tokenistic move and for you to be buying from actual Blak businesses.

There has been a wave and trend where you can see when consumers are purchasing Blak and posting it on social media.

For example, it was on its first high around Black Lives Matter Australia, and then it peaked again around Invasion Day, NAIDOC Week and now – Christmas.

It is important to highlight that there is nothing wrong with buying around these times and it is encouraged to do so, but keep doing so.

Wear those shirts on a normal Monday, wear those earrings on a Mundane Wednesday.

Caution does need to be exercised as some businesses have been known to appear as a Blak company but don’t clarify if they are or not – this is known as Blackfishing.

Blackfishing is where a company may have an Indigenous name or Indigenous artwork as their logo – but aren’t actually Blak-owned or operated.

I am sure you can see the issue here. But if not, coming across as an indigenous brand when you are not is appropriating culture and taking away from actual Indigenous artists, businesses and creatives.

There are many ways you can see if you’re purchasing from the right businesses, and one of the online resources is Trading Blak.

Trading Blak have links to many links to First Nations businesses which are Indigenous-owned and led brands.

If you are in-store there are typically stories that should accompany the artwork. But if you don’t know who they are, do some research.

The message is to keep buying Blak, do it because you want to support the business, it isn’t just clothes, it’s jewellery and makeup and artwork and so much more.

Don’t just Buy Blak for Christmas but keep doing it all year round.

By Teisha Cloos