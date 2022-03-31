Wulli Wulli-Goreng Goreng woman Taliqua Clancy has been appointed to the Australian Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission.

The volleyballer joins fellow Olympian, Noongar boxer Alex Winwood, who was elected at the end of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Clancy was recommended by dual Olympic sprinter and Kaanju man Patrick Johnson, who is chairman of the AOC’s Indigenous Advisory Committee.

The approval of the recommendation by the AOC executive has now ensured two Indigenous voices on the Commission.

Clancy said it was an honour to be appointed to the Commission.

“It’s a huge step to ensure Indigenous voices are part of the Athletes’ Commission,” she said.

“To represent our nation’s past, present and emerging first people and my Wulli Wulli and Goreng Goreng mob is an honour.

“I know there is huge list of extremely talented Indigenous athletes that would also do an amazing job so I’m very thankful to be appointed.”

Clancy has been a tremendous representative for mob, becoming Australia’s first Indigenous beach volleyballer during her Olympic debut at Rio 2016.

She was among the record-breaking 16 Indigenous athletes to compete at Tokyo for Australia.