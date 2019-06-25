Olympians and IMP team run side-by-side

Four Olympians have joined 2019’s group of Indigenous Marathon Project runners for the National Deadly Fun Run Championships.

More than 150 people arrived in Uluru over the weekend for the championships, involving 27 communities from around Australia.

Olympians Louise Dobson (hockey), Bradley Hore (boxing), Lara Davenport (swimming) and Rachael Sporn (basketball) took part in freezing conditions at Uluru.

The event coincided with Olympic Day, adding extra motivation for the athletes taking part in spectacular scenery.

Australian Olympic Council CEO Matt Carroll said Olympic Day is an important opportunity to highlight the inspiring efforts of Australian Olympians and the power of sport.

“Olympic athletes connect with and inspire people of all ages and from all walks of life. Their dedication and resilience provide an example to our young Australians to be the best they can,” Carroll said.

“Seeing Olympians giving back to the community in schools, hospitals and fun runs for Olympic Day highlights the values of the Olympic movement and the positive impact this can have across Australia.”

The event was the second time 2019’s 12 IMP athletes got together, after their first meet in Canberra last month.

IMP founder and Olympian Rob de Castella summed up the spirit of the day.

“We don’t lead. We don’t follow. We run side-by-side.”