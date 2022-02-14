New Zealand’s Māori All Stars could host Australia’s Indigenous All Stars on home soil for the first time next year under plans hatched following a fierce showcase clash in Parramatta on Saturday.

The talks come after the Indigenous and Māori all stars sides shared spoils between the men’s and women’s sides on Saturday night.

Māori coach David Kidwell said he had spoken to NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo about taking the game to New Zealand next year.

“I think that is a great way for us to showcase our culture and we would be happy with that, being able to showcase this game back home in New Zealand, that’s for sure,” he said.

Māori co-captain Kodi Nikorima also voiced his support to take the game to Aotearoa for the first time.

“Hopefully we can take this game back home to New Zealand next year, that would be awesome,” he said.

“I know our people back home would love that, so we will see. It’s up to Abdo to make that decision.”

The night started with the women kicking off the double header, and ended with the Indigenous All Stars running away with a 18-8 redemption win.

The sweet win for the Indigenous All Stars was a big effort after their 24-nil loss last year.

After the women’s match pumped up the spectators, they were greeted with yet another amazing cultural display by the men’s sides.

Battling through the rain, the Indigenous All Stars started off hot but were faced with a couple of concussions and sin bins.

Canberra fullback-winger Jordan Rapana is set to miss the first two weeks of the NRL season after being hit with a grade one shoulder charge offence on David Fifita.

This incident led to Andrew Fifita coming to the defence of his teammate leading to every other player on the field joining in.

Rapana and Fifita were both sin binned, with David Fifita, reportedly suffering from rib cartilage damage from the incident.

Indigenous All Stars Josh Curran and Will Smith were both concussed during the match.

In the end, the Maori All Stars took home the trophy, winning 16-10.