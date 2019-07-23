NT tennis carnival a dream come true

The second annual National Indigenous Tennis Carnival is set to go ahead in Darwin next month.

Former World No. 1 Evonne Goolagong Cawley made a rare public appearance to help launch the carnival last week.

The four-day festival will bring together Indigenous athletes from around the country and Ms Cawley believes it’s the most significant gathering of Indigenous tennis players ever.

“It’s a dream come true to be a part of this,” Ms Cawley said.

“And to see how tennis can have such a positive impact on communities and do so much good.”

The event will take on a special celebration this year, as Ash Barty aims to stay on top of world tennis in her US Open campaign.

The World No. 1 will feature in a new mural at the carnival alongside Goolagong Cawley, painted by local artists David Collins, Shaun Lee ‘Hafleg’ and Jesse Bell.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have wonderful role models such as Evonne and now Ash Barty. I’m sure we’ll see more players being inspired by these two brilliant ambassadors,” Tennis Australia chair Jayne Hrdlicka said.

Indigenous Programs Manager Joe Kelly said the sport is growing in Northern Territory communities.

“We are starting to see higher engagement with tennis around the Territory,” he said.

The event will celebrate Indigenous culture with art and music on display throughout the four days starting August 29th.