Please note, this story contains reference to someone who has died.

The Northern Territory police officer who fatally shot Warlpiri man Kumanjayi Walker will stand trial for murder in the Supreme Court.

Alice Springs Local Court Judge John Birch handed down the decision on Monday after last month’s committal hearing which saw the release of bodycam footage from the incident.

Constable Zachary Rolfe shot Kumanjayi Walker, 19, during an attempted arrest on November 9, 2019.

Rolfe was later charged with murder and suspended from the NT police with pay. He is currently on bail in Canberra.

The September committal hearing heard Rolfe was part of the Alice Springs Immediate Response Team (IRT) who were called in to assist with Walker’s arrest.

It’s understood Yuendumu Police Station head Sergeant Julie Frost had organised to delay the arrest out of respect for Sorry Business.

Sergeant Frost said at the hearing she felt the IRT was “trying to take over” the operation once they had arrived.

The hearing also heard that fellow police officer Constable Anthony Hawkings’ bodycam was turned away from the scene when the fatal shooting occurred.

This will be the first time a police officer has stood trial for murder over an Aboriginal death in custody in the Northern Territory.

By Hannah Cross