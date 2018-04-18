NT leaders stick it to visiting royal

The Commonwealth Games may be over but Prince Charles was given a lasting message by Yolngu leaders to take away with him.

Prince Charles was in Australia to open the games on the Gold Coast, but during a visit to the Northern Territory Yolngu clans declared sovereignty over their lands.

The Member for Nhulunbuy, Yingiya Mark Guyula, and clan leaders convened by Dennis Wanambi and Waka Mununggurr met Prince Charles at the Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala.

“This here is Yolngu Land, we are sovereign people and we live by Yolngu law,” Mr Guyula told the Prince.

“We have many difficulties with the Australian governments because they do not recognise our sovereignty.

“We need to correct this situation for the sake of our children and their children, for our cultural survival, for our ancestors. We are the oldest living culture in the world.

“I request, on behalf of the people standing before you and the Yolngu nations, that you intervene on our behalf and take a strong position to acknowledge our sovereignty and promote a pathway to Treaty.”

Mr Guyula pointed out that Aboriginal people were the only Indigenous people of a Commonwealth country not to have a treaty.

The Prince was given a special letter stick — which he accepted — and asked to advocate on their behalf for justice.