The Northern Territory government has announced the appointment of a new dedicated prevention of domestic, family and sexual violence minister and an additional $10million in funding to tackle the issue over the next four years.

Territory Families and Urban Housing Minister Kate Worden will be the first person to hold the role.

The $10 million allocated in this year’s Territory budget is in addition to the $25 million in funding the government provides the sector for prevention projects, perpetrator intervention programs, and safety and recovery services for survivors.

The new funding will establish an Aboriginal-led sexual assault service, commission new services including counsellors, and procure culturally safe training in hospitals and primary health settings.

Ms Worden said domestic violence was impacting too many women and children in the Territory.

“It takes a lot of courage and resilience to flee a violent environment, and that’s why we need to ensure we have the right support readily available for those who need it,” she said.

“The Territory Labor government will continue to invest in evidence based programs, workforce and accommodation options that work to keep our families safe.”

On Monday the Territory government also revealed agreements close for the allocation of $15 million for crisis accommodation.

That includes $1.5 million for Darwin Aboriginal and Islander Women’s Shelter infrastructure to build six transitional accommodation homes, $6.5 million to Dawn House to build seven transitional and crisis accommodation homes; $2.05 million in remote non-government operated DFV Safe House infrastructure grant funding; and $3 million for Katherine Women’s Crisis Centre infrastructure grant funding to increase capacity.