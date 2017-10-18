NT communities pad up for cricket carnival

The Northern Territory Remote Community Carnival competition dates have been announced, with cricket for all ages and abilities scheduled to be played in communities throughout the Top End through October and November.

Men, women and children travel hundreds of kilometres to compete in the events, where cricket, community and family combine for a weekend of fun competition.

In 2016, the Dingo Cup attracted 11 teams to Timber Creek and a further 29 teams competed at the Nitmiluk Cup in Katherine.

The Barra Cup in Borroloola drew a record 24 teams while eight teams battled for the Rossy Williams Shield in Tennant Creek.

NT Cricket Game & Market Development Manager Mitch Farnell is expecting another strong turn-out for the upcoming carnivals.

“Teams from local communities really embrace the Community Carnivals each year and they provide excellent match practice for the Imparja Cup held in Alice Springs each February,” he said.

“Everyone gets involved and embraces the event as a community celebration and it’s great that cricket can be the vehicle for this.

“We see fantastic displays of athleticism and cricket ability and with more and more opportunities for Indigenous cricketers, it’s a really exciting time to get involved the sport,” he said.

Upcoming community carnivals include:

21 – 23 October: Rossy Williams Shield, Tennant Creek

10 – 13 November: Nitmiluk Cup, Katherine

24 – 27 November: Barra Cup, Borroloola

Teams of all abilities are welcome. Entry is free.

For registration forms and further details, visit ntcricket.com.au or contact NT Cricket on 8944 8900.