A powerful Aboriginal land council has welcomed a commitment from the NSW premier to be a catalyst for change in how the state approaches Aboriginal affairs.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet last week said he was determined to overhaul NSW ministries to deliver better outcomes for Aboriginal people in the state.

Mr Perrottet told the Sydney Morning Herald he had a deep interest in Aboriginal affairs and would implement change “throughout (his) entire premiership”.

NSW Aboriginal Land Council chairman Danny Chapman said Mr Perrottet’s commitment was welcome news.

“The Closing the Gap agreement commits the Government to working in partnership to improve outcomes for Aboriginal people,” he said.

“This includes reforms to embed shared decision-making, build on the Aboriginal community-controlled sector, transform government institutions, share data, and achieving economic prosperity for our people.

“We look forward to working with the Premier and the NSW Government on securing and activating our land across the regions for housing and employment, on building economic independence and prosperity, and protecting our Culture and Heritage and rights to Country.”

Mr Perrottet conceded NSW would fail to meet its 2031 closing the gap goals without a rethink on how the state approaches Aboriginal affairs.

“People talk things up, but then do very little in terms of the execution or the outcome,” he said.

“It’s not for us to be going in and saying, ‘here’s how it’s done,’ – it’s about listening and understanding and empowering.”

Mr Perrottet’s comments came as plans were revealed to permanently fly the Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge.