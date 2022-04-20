A truth-telling session between First Nations and non-Indigenous people will descend on Parramatta next week to discuss violent conflicts of the past in an effort to better understand our shared history.

Organised by Western Sydney organisation Arts and Cultural Exchange as part of Biennale Sydney’s rivus program, the ACE Truth Telling Panel event will see members of The National Committee of the Friends of Myall Creek and local Dharug knowledge holders explore the 1838 Myall Creek massacre where 28 Aboriginal people were killed.

The committee has been instrumental in establishing a memorial in Myall Creek, initiating programs and conversations to better inform all people of the site’s significance.

Wiradjuri woman and ACE First Nations programs producer Hannah Donnelly said recognising the relevance of past conflicts could serve as an important step in moving forward.

“This model of a group of non-Indigneous allies assisting descendants of survivors of a massacre to tell this true history, I do think that is an actual form of reconciliation,” she said.

“The Myall Creek committee’s work over three decades is proof of how truth telling led by community has the power to influence the national imagination and lead to wider acknowledgement of colonial histories.”

Ms Donnelly said ACE hoped people came to learn about the colonisation process, frontier wars and massacres in a safe space.

The day event runs on April 30 with tickets available online.

First Nations people are invited to attend free of charge.