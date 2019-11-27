New South Wales Local Land Services is putting out the call for a diverse range of applications for new vacancies on regional boards across the state.

To prepare for the completion of current member and chair terms in March and April 2020, Local Land Services is recruiting for 29 Minister-appointed roles.

Board Chair Richard Bull said joining a board is a chance for locals to take part in land management decision-making and build resilience within their communities.

“Our boards play a key role in identifying and delivering services that are relevant to the communities they serve,” Mr Bull said.

The Chair said strong representation of local communities is essential in creating a board with strong governance and a greater understanding of community members’ needs across the state.

“We want a diverse and dynamic board that reflects modern agriculture in NSW and as such we hope to attract a mix of people who can provide strategic direction, improve service delivery and work closely with our regional communities,” Mr Bull said.

“I strongly encourage applications from women, Aboriginal people, younger people and other under-represented groups.”

Mr Bull said local board members will work with staff and other members to deliver key State Government priorities.

Chair positions carry a term of up to four years while members are a mix of two and four-year terms, in line with the Local Land Services Board succession plan.

Mr Bull said a staggered membership allows boards to stay relevant and fresh while retaining valuable skills and knowledge in the organisation.

Local Land Services takes care of many services on the ground in NSW, including:

Agricultural production advice

Biosecurity

Natural resource management

Emergency management

Sustainable land management

Soil conservation services.

Hopeful candidates are advised to have a strong understanding of corporate governance and a commitment to teamwork and high ethical standards.

Good communication as well as influencing and advocacy skills are also desirable.

“It’s an opportunity to be a voice for your region,” Mr Bull said.

Applications close Friday December 13 at 5.00pm, for more information visit: https://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/about/governance/board-election-2020.