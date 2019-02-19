NSW leaves other states reeling in National Indigenous Cricket Championships

New South Wales’ men’s and women’s teams have claimed victory in the National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs.

The victories make it two Championships in a row for both sides after the women’s team defeated Victoria by 46-runs and the men’s team had a convincing 8-wicket win over Queensland.

The women’s side withstood a late knock by player of the tournament Emma Manix-Geeves (65 off 48) thanks to tight bowling by Hannah Darlington (2/11).

Julie Muir (2/27) supported Darlington at the other end and Victoria fell 46-runs short after their 20-overs, managing just 122.

In the men’s game it was New South Wales’ tight bowling that had Queensland out of the game early. The men from the north won the toss and chose to bat, but that’s when they lost control of the game. NSW bowler Brock Larance (3/23) started hot, taking three wickets in two overs to have the Queenslanders reeling at 4/12.

Sam Doggett (37) and Kieren Gibbs (18) tried to steady things but Queensland couldn’t get any momentum, only just managing 105 runs in their 20-overs.

The small total started to look big, though, when NSW openers Brynley Richards (11) and Pat Rosser (2) fell early. But Alex Melville’s two wickets were the only to fall, as skipper Brendan Smith (30*) and Ben Patterson (53*) cruised to victory in just more than 14-overs.

Victorian players took home the top individual awards. Batsman Nick Boland, in his third year in the competition, took 6-wickets to go with his 269-runs to claim the men’s player of the tournament award. While Manix-Geeves had the women’s gong, with 288-runs and 5-wickets.

“I look forward to this tournament every year,” Boland said.

“It’s always fun coming up here and seeing the other guys from the other states, and just playing some hard cricket and trying to compete.”

By Keiran Deck