The NRL’S top four teams have been locked in for the preliminary finals this weekend.

The Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs have had the week off after their quarterfinal wins, waiting to see which teams stand between them and making the grand final.

Manly Sea Eagles were the first team to emerge victorious from their semi-final battle with the Sydney Roosters on Friday night walking away with a 36 point difference.

Manly thumped the Roosters 42-6 in Mackay making to the preliminary finals for the first time since 2013.

Manly will be facing off against the Rabbitohs on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium, where the Rabbits will be trying hard to break their preliminary final curse – falling one game short of the grand final for three years straight.

Two years to the day we met Manly in a sudden death semi at Stadium Australia. 👊🐇❤️💚#GoRabbitohs pic.twitter.com/BB7eZtghds — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) September 20, 2021

Saturday’s semi-final between the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers had everyone on the edge of their seats in one of the tightest games of the season.

The Panthers just managed to pull through by two points and took the match 8-6.

The Panthers will be taking on the Melbourne Storm on Saturday at the same venue in what is set to be a match not to miss.

Storm has only not made the grand final once in the last five years after a week off, and now with Josh Addo-Carr set to make his comeback after missing the qualifiers the odds are looking good for Melbourne.

The Panthers only have 2 premierships under their belt in their clubs history and the Storm have 4.

By Teisha Cloos