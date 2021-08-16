After last night’s clash with the Newcastle Knights, Cronulla forward Andrew Fifita was rushed to the intensive care unit and has reportedly been placed in an induced coma to assist his breathing.

Severe swelling of his larynx (voice box) prompted Brisbane Hospital staff to place the Indigenous All Star into an induced coma. He is reportedly in a stable condition.

The 32-year-old Tongan/Indigenous veteran suffered a blow to the throat in last night’s match, where he was treated by paramedics after struggling to breathe.

The Club confirmed his injury in a statement.

“The Sharks can confirm that Andrew Fifita suffered an injury to his throat, following an incident early in the second half of today’s match against Newcastle,” the statement read.

“After the match, Andrew reported difficulty swallowing. He was also noted to have a hoarse voice at this time and his care was escalated to the paramedics with a suspected laryngeal injury.

“He was taken via ambulance to hospital, where a significant laryngeal injury was confirmed.”

The statement reaffirmed that Fifita remains in hospital, where he is receiving the “best possible care”.

The Club will release more updates on his health as they receive information.

It is expected he will require surgery which will end his season short and possibly his career.

By Teisha Cloos