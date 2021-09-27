The top two NRL teams have been decided with an all NSW battle scheduled to be played in Queensland.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs were the first to secure their spot defeating the Sea Eagles 36-16 on Friday night.

After going from strength-to-strength, Blake Taaffe will be running into his eighth first-grade match for the league’s main event.

The 22-year old will make history as the least experienced player to line up for an NRL grand final.

It’s expected that on Sunday night, an Indigenous Rabbitoh will have worn the [No.1] jersey in South Sydney’s last EIGHT Grand Final appearances:

Kevin Longbottom #485

Eric Simms #540

Greg Inglis #1077

Taaffe was called up to replace Latrell Mitchell at full-back after being suspended.

Souths CEO Blake Solly described the rookie as being wise beyond his years.

“He’s surrounded by great players and Wayne’s [Bennett] said multiple times this year that he wouldn’t be there if we didn’t have the confidence in him,” he said.

“The fact he’s supported by some of his really close friends in the squad and has some senior players looking after him as well, it’s a great combination for him.”

The Panthers took out the minor-premiers on Saturday, with the time slot moved to accomodate the AFL Grand Final for sport fans across the country.

Penrith fell short in last year’s grand final to the Storm and managed revenge when they defeated them 10-6 in the preliminary final.

Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane will host the grand final in a league first.

With the decider being held outside of Sydney for the first time in 114 seasons.

The grand final will be held on Sunday, October 3.

By Teisha Cloos