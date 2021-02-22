Kicking off the 2021 rugby league season with a draw, the Indigenous and Māori All Stars teams faced off on Saturday.

Making history in the wet weather, the match at Townsville’s North Queensland Stadium was the first in All Star history to end in a draw.

The game ended in a 10-all deadlock.

The result weighted upon the last-minute performance of the Indigenous side, with the team scoring eight points in the final 11 minutes of the match.

Indigenous All Star Alex Johnston scored in the 69th minute, bringing the score to 10-8, before Latrell Mitchell scored a penalty goal from point-blank-range with only one minute left.

It was a powerful return from Mitchell, who has been out-of-action since rupturing his hamstring tendon against the Eels in August 2020.

The game finished with both the players and the crowd confused as there would be no golden point allowed to settle the game.

Both sides performed pre-game war dances, with Mitchell leading the Indigenous All Stars in a powerful war cry and Māori All Star Benji Marshall leading the haka.

The Indigenous All Stars side saw fan favourites Jack Wighton, Cody Walker, Tyrone Peachey and Blake Ferguson, along with Alex Johnston and Latrell Mitchell.

The squad also included:

Jesse Ramien

Jamal Fogarty

Andrew Fifita

Corey Thompson

Reuben Cotter

Josh Kerr

David Fifita

Tyrell Fuimaono

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

Cade Cust

Chris Smith

Josh Curran

Brian Kelly

Zac Saddler.

The Māori All Stars included:

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Joey Manu​

Dylan Walker

Patrick Herbert

Jarome Luai

Russell Packer

Jeremy Marshall-King

James Fisher-Harris

Briton Nikora

Jordan Riki

Joseph Tapine

Issac Luke

Emry Pere

Zane Musgrove

Jackson Topine

Esan Marsters

Bailey Simonsson

Daejarn Asi

Benji Marshall.

Earlier on Saturday the women’s Māori All Stars faced off against the women’s Indigenous side. A match that saw the Māori team scored five tries and take the win 24-0.

By Rachael Knowles