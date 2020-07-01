NOTICE OF MEETING TO AUTHORISE A NEW NATIVE TITLE CLAIM IN THE CENTRAL EAST GOLDFIELDS REGION OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA

DATE: 11 August 2020

VENUE: Kalgoorlie Overland Motel, 566 Hannan Street, Kalgoorlie WA 6430

TIME: 9.30am

PURPOSE OF MEETING:

To authorize a new native title claim over the lands and waters depicted in blue outline on the map below; and

To authorize an applicant to make the new native title claim.

You are invited to attend this meeting if:

you are a descendant of any of the following:

a) Noona Roundhead;

b) The spouses Miimiidhaanuu (Peter Mimitjunu or King Peter) and Maggie;

c) Padalji (Jack Anderson);

d) Yambii (Alice Yampi);

e) Wipaana (aka Wiparna/Noorie Weebunner/Maggie Weebunner);

f) The spouses Jimmy Teatree and Judaabi (aka Tutaabii/Nellie Teatree);

g) Morrel;

h) Sinclair Beeberwin, father of Don Sinclair;

i) Tuwarn (aka Linda Smith);

j) Thanang (aka Minnie Walker);

k) Kileeen Ngurrnmpurrna (aka Kyaleen Numbaarn), mother of Timothy Rundle; and

l) Toby Willis;

or

you:

a) have an ancestor with a long association with the proposed claim area in accordance with traditional laws and customs; and

b) you have a long association with the proposed claim area in accordance with traditional laws and customs; and

c) you have religious, sacred and/or ritual knowledge of the area.

For further information about this meeting, please call Sophie Kilpatrick of Cross Country Native Title Services on 0412 411 023. Please note that no travel assistance is available. Please also note that no attendance fees will be paid. Accordingly all attendees will need to attend the meeting at their own expense.