Project name: Hexham Straight Upgrade

Location: Hexham NSW

Transport for NSW proposes to upgrade the Pacific Highway/Maitland Road (A43) between Sandgate and Hexham Bridge, in Hexham NSW. The section of road known as the ‘Hexham Straight’, extending approximately 6.2 km in length from Sandgate to the Hexham Bridge, would be widened from two lanes in each direction to three lanes in each direction.

Aboriginal organisations or Aboriginal persons who hold knowledge relevant to determining the cultural significance of Aboriginal objects and/or Aboriginal places in the area of the proposed project are invited to register an interest in a process of community consultation with the proponent.

The purpose of community consultation with Aboriginal people is to assist the proposed applicant in: 1) assessing the Aboriginal heritage values of the area, 2) preparing a Review of Environmental Factors under Division 5.1 of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, and 3) to assist regulators in the assessment of Aboriginal heritage reports prepared for this project.

Registrations of interest must be submitted in writing on or before close of business 27 May 2020. Registrations should include the name of a contact person, address and other relevant contact details including an email address. The names of registered Aboriginal parties will be passed on to the relevant Local Aboriginal Land Council and the Office of Environment and Heritage unless a request to the contrary is made.

Send registrations of interest to:

Hexham Straight Upgrade

c/o EMM Consulting Pty Ltd

Attn: Morgan Wilcox

PO Box 506

Newcastle NSW 2300

Email: mwilcox@emmconsulting.com.au

Registration of interest does not guarantee paid involvement.

Proponent contact: Transport for NSW (hexhamstraight@transport.nsw.gov.au)