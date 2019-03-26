Northern Land Council ushers in first female CEO

The Northern Land Council CEO has just made a huge stride towards equality for Indigenous women.

Tiwi Islander, Marion Scrymgour, is the first woman to hold the CEO position at the Northern Land Council (NLC) and at any Northern Territory land council.

“I am realistic that there are big challenges ahead but I look forward to working with the Executive and the Full Council and getting around the regions to meet council members, staff and constituents,” Ms Scrymgour said.

Ms Scrymgour also holds the Chief Executive Officer position at the Tiwi Islands Regional Council and is Chair of the Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance of the Northern Territory.

She made history in 2000, when she became the first Aboriginal woman elected into the Legislative Assembly, holding the seat of Arafura from 2001 to 2012.

Her impressive resume also includes the CEO position at the Wurli-Wurlinjang Aboriginal Health Service and the first CEO of Katherine West Aboriginal Health Board.

Chairman of the NLC Samuel Bush-Blanasi has welcomed the appointment.

“We welcome Marion’s return to the land council after too many years away and look forward to working closely with her during the years ahead,” Mr Bush-Blanasi said.