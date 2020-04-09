Northern Land Council (NLC) is releasing a series of videos in Aboriginal languages to provide vital information about COVID-19 in the Northern Territory.

The Darwin-based land council has so far released ten of the planned 18 videos in Top End and Central Australian languages including:

Anindilyakwa

Alyawarr

Anmatyerr

Western Arrarnta

Westside Kriol

Kunwinjku

Maung

Pintupi

Gurindji

Central Arrernte

Warumungu

Modern Tiwi

Pitjantjatjara

Burarra

Eastside Kriol

Murrinh-Patha

Warlpiri

Yolngu Matha.

Teaming up with the Aboriginal Interpreter Service (AIS) to translate into 18 different languages, the videos feature Tiwi actor Rob Collins and other Darwin locals.

“The AIS has provided a fantastic service in helping us to get this information out to our mob. Their team of highly qualified interpreters has been invaluable in producing these videos,” said NLC CEO, Marion Scrymgour.

“It is also great to see my fellow Tiwi Islander Robbie Collins lend his skills to this project.”

While there has been an abundance of messaging from the Northern Territory Government and Aboriginal medical services, NLC Chair, Samuel Bush-Blanasi said it was important for mob to receive information in their own language.

“It’s important we work together to get the message out that the best place for our mob is at home on Country, and for them to look after themselves and their families.”

Bush-Blanasi thanked the NT Government and the other Northern Territory land councils for their support on the project.

NLC, Central Land Council, Tiwi Land Council and Anindilyakwa Land Council have all also been announced recipients of a $10 million funding boost from the Federal Government in response to COVID-19.

A statement from Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt’s office said the money from the Aboriginals Benefit Account will allow the councils to “address immediate infrastructure needs and travel expenses associated with people returning to homelands”.

The Federal Government has also made over $50 million in flexible grants available to remote communities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as part of its Remote Community Preparedness and Retrieval package.

To view NLC’s COVID-19 videos, visit their YouTube channel here.

By Hannah Cross