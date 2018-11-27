Northern Land Council CEO resigns citing personal reasons

The Northern Land Council has yet to announce a replacement for its chief executive officer Joe Morrison, who will step down sometime in March.

Mr Morrison, who has headed the NLC since February 2014, announced his resignation earlier this month.

A NLC spokesperson said this week no exact date for Mr Morrison’s departure had been set.



Mr Morrison announced his resignation to the full court of the NLC on November 14, citing personal reasons and a desire to explore other opportunities.

He said he had achieved many of the commitments he gave to Mr Wunungmurra, who was chairman of the NLC when he was recruited.



Mr Morrison said the NLC was in a better position to deal with challenges than when he joined.