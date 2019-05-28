North QLD out to square the ledger with South

Aaron Davey is one of several former AFL stars to be named in the annual grudge match between North and South Queensland on June 15th.

The clash will serve as the closer to the first ever AFL home and away match at Riverway Stadium in Townsville, between the Gold Coast and St Kilda.

The Melbourne Demons veteran will turn back the clock with fellow AFL alumni Eddie Sansbury (North Melbourne) and Brett Meredith (Sydney), as they line-up for North Queensland.

The match is a chance for local players to get a taste for representative football in front of a bigger crowd.

“The opportunity for players to be part of a day that includes an AFL game is an experience they relish and no doubt that adds to the popularity of the program,” Queensland AFL spokesperson Barry Gibson said.

Former Brisbane Lions player Danny Craven will coach the South Queensland team for a fourth year. He said the team has seen some big changes in personnel in 2019.

“It’s always a challenge trying to land on the final team, but we are pretty confident from the squad we have selected we will be able to select a team that will give us every chance to make it four wins in a row,” Craven said.

Davey will add a serious amount of experience to an otherwise young quad for the team from the North.

“I’m pretty comfortable that we have a squad that will allow us to select a team that can give us every chance of squaring the ledger with SQ,” North Queensland coach Brad Cooper said.

The match will be played after the Saints vs. SUNS clash which starts at 1:45pm.