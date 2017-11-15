Noongar’s good vibes win radio honours

Perth’s Noongar Radio has picked up two awards at the recent CBAA Community Radio Awards on the Gold Coast.

The broadcaster was honoured for Excellence in Indigenous Engagement and for the contribution its program Indigenous Beats has made to Australian music.

The radio station made history this year when it partnered with the City of Fremantle for the controversial ‘One Day’ concert and broadcast — Fremantle’s alternative to Australia Day.

Since 2016, with four full-time staff members and a team of volunteers, Noongar Radio has broadcast from schools, hospitals, prisons, courthouses and the beach.

The only Aboriginal radio station in Perth, it supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander musicians.

Indigenous Beats, brought to listeners by Western Australian of the Year nominee Phil Walley-Stack and Marissa Pell, showcases local and national talent.