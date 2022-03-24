Anselm Taylor, the prominent Noongar leader who campaigned to house Perth’s homeless, has been remembered by his friends and family as a “warrior for this land” who stood up for vulnerable people.

Mr Taylor died in November at the age of 52 after suffering a heart attack.

He had spent seven years homeless before getting a house in December 2020, after leading a protest campaign by homeless people which saw tent cities established across Perth.

Mr Taylor’s cousin, Desmond Blurton said he was a passionate campaigner who knew what the streets could do to his mob.

“Brother, his work and his love for his people was paramount, it was right up there,” he said.

“He had nothing but he made sure that if he could do something for people; he would do it.

“He spoke up in Parliament House for our homeless, he pushed a lot of funding to get through to these organisations.

“Ampy’s legacy is going to live on because his spirit for his mob will never die.

Mr Taylor often talked of his grief for the people who were being lost to the streets, and in custody.

He campaigned for safe places for mob to go when they came out of prison to help reduce re-incarceration rates.

Mr Taylor’s brother Phillip described him as a good bloke who stood up for people.

“He was a funny guy, he always had a laugh, he was a gun for footy,” he said.

“He fought for the homeless mob in the streets.”

Another brother, Richard, said Mr Taylor had struggled after the death of their parents then found his way as a community leader.

“When we lost our mum and dad, he went his own way (and) ended up living on the streets in the city, camping where ever he could,” he said.

“Him and Desmond, they started getting the protestors together, trying to help people.

“Even today, there are too many people homeless in the streets, some of them with kids.”

Activist and homelessness advocate Jesse Noakes said Mr Taylor’s role during the pandemic to give a voice to the vulnerable would be remembered.

The one comfort from his tragic and untimely death is that at least he died in his own home,” he said.

Mr Noakes said Mr Taylor played a vital role in leading the campaign for more housing and more help for homeless people in Western Australia.