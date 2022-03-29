Leading Australian non-profits have called for the Uluru Statement from the Heart to be implemented in Parliament ahead of this year’s Federal election.

Speaking at an Activate for Uluru event in Sydney last Thursday, Fred Hollows Foundation chairwoman Jane Madden said the charity sector was innately positioned to operate as allies alongside Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“More than any other sector, we deal with the grievous impact of intergenerational trauma,” she said.

“Every day we work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and services who are leading the way in righting the wrongs of the past.”

The Fred Hollows Foundation is joined by a coalition of Australian and International non-government organisations advocating for the commitment to addressing First Nations concerns in the next term of Parliament.

Ms Madden said First Nations people should not be left to fight for equality on their own.

“Ahead of a federal election, there’s no better time to put this firmly back at the top of the agenda and urge individuals and businesses to take action too”, she said.

“We call on all political parties to commit to a referendum on a constitutionally enshrined First Nations Voice in the next term of Parliament.

“Voice to Parliament is a fair, practical and unifying reform – it is long overdue.”

The statement also calls for the establishment of a Makarrata commission and treaty in Parliament.

Red Cross Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander programs lead Jenny Brown said a permanent constitutional voice was needed for systemic change.

“We note the calls for the national voice to be enshrined in the constitution as nothing less is adequate to the task of redressing the harms caused by policies and practices of the past,” she said.

“This would guarantee the perpetual continuity of the voice and protect it from fluctuations in partisan policy while guaranteeing a firm foundation from which First Nations peoples will advise the Commonwealth Parliament and shape decisions that impact them.”

A joint statement emerged following the proceedings outlining the commitment to supporting First Nations matters.

The Fred Hollows foundation have included a petition to support the Uluru Statement from the Heart on their website.