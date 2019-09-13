After suffering a loss in the 2018 Preliminary Finals, the newly formed Nollamara football team were determined to achieve great things in the 2019 season.

Coached by Brad ‘Crazy’ Flindell with assistants Gordon ‘Noddy’ Cole, Mike Riley and ‘Pistol’ Pete Hinson, the Nollamara team had a burning desire to win this season and nothing was going to stand in their way.

These women had little experience – only forming this team in 2018.

The team is made up of an array of backgrounds, a total of 20 families are represented in the Nollamara side, including famous football names such as Farmer, Ryder, Kelly, Garlett, Mitchell, Abraham, Taylor, and Cockie.

The club recruitment for 2019 introduced some younger first year players along with more experienced players to the B Grade Division of the Perth Football League.

The Nollamara women worked hard from day one of preseason with a consistent turn out on the training track with roughly 30 players.

They put together all the components for a successful season, only losing two games throughout.

A loss in the semi-finals to the undefeated Warnbro Swans was devastating but did not deter the team.

Nollamara came back convincingly, winning by 10 goals against Cockburn Warriors in the preliminary final, setting up a Grand Final showdown with the Warnbro Swans.

“Win the Premiership for yourselves, your families and our Community!” Assistant Coach Noddy Cole said.

The team’s use of pressure, intensity, skills, ball use and attitude led them to win by 20 points.

Scoring one goal each, Rhonda Williams, Nicole Farmer, Kiera Kelly, Vanessa Penny and Dorinda Abraham helped lead their team to victory.

The team’s theme was: “To get something you’ve never had before you’re going to have to do something you’ve never done before.”

With a final score of 39-19 to Nollamara, the club made history in winning the first ever women’s Premiership for Nollamara Amateur Football Club.

Best on Ground went to Nollamara’s very own number 23, Bree Narkle, and the team’s Best Players were Bree Narkle, Taniesha Abraham, Shaan Mitchell, Kayla Dickie, Simone Narkle, Alyssa Kelly and Jaydene Cockie.

Not only has this win been massive for the Nollamara women, it has impacted the community in the Northern Suburbs of Perth and beyond with many congratulations and well wishes coming from around Australia.

The team has a national following and has inspired many with what they have achieved this season.

Coach Brad ‘Crazy’ Flindell shed a few tears throughout the game and was very confident they’d win.

The Coach was so confident he had even organised premiership winning T-shirts prior to the game, which he wore under his club polo shirt during the game, proudly ripping it off as the siren sounded showing off the 2019 Premiership T-shirt.

“It was a team effort and I was very satisfied to see the players achieve what they deserved,” Coach Flindell said.

Nollamara’s B Grade Premiership win this season means the team will be promoted to Perth Football League’s A Grade Division for the 2020 season.

By Sharnae Watson