Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation has played down reports it sought a stake in Woodside’s Scarborough Gas project while confirming nomination of Murujuga National Park’s rock art for World Heritage listing is on track.

The public relations agency representing MAC said quotes used by a number of media outlets last year that it sought such a deal had been taken out of context.

MAC chief executive Peter Jeffries said the group would negotiate a fair agreement with Woodside for operating on Murujuga country.

MAC is working towards completing its final submission for the Australian government to forward to the World Heritage Centre by February next year.

“Any impact to the rock art at Murujuga will not be considered an acceptable consequence of any proposed development at Murujuga” – Peter Jeffries

Murujuga National Park, located on the Burrup Peninsula, is home to the largest collection of rock art in the world, some of which date back almost 50,000 years.

The Scarborough gas resource is 375 kilometres off that same peninsula and Woodside plans to process the gas at existing facilities adjacent to the national park.

Mr Jeffries said studies were underway to identify baseline data for rock art and emissions which would help set criteria for impacts to be measured against.

“Given the imminent World Heritage nomination and the support for World Heritage listing from the State and the Commonwealth, MAC expects that any impact to the rock art at Murujuga will not be considered an acceptable consequence of any proposed development at Murujuga,” he said.

While a report commissioned by fertiliser manufacturer Yara Pilbara released last year found pollution has no effect on the rock art, some have questioned these findings.

A research project undertaken by rock art experts from institutes including the University of Western Australia reviewed the report and found that conclusion to be “unsubstantiated, misleading and potentially damaging” for long-term preservation of the petroglyphs.

Mr Jeffries said the current focus of the UNESCO submission was on identifying the “outstanding universal values” on Murujuga to map a boundary for the proposal.

He said he expected this step to be completed within the next few months.

“Achieving World Heritage Listing would be a long-overdue recognition of the extraordinary significance of this cultural landscape – and something that our Elders have wanted for a long time,” he said.

“Murujuga is already National Heritage-listed for its rock art.

“World Heritage listing will also recognise this place for the extraordinary cultural significance of its unique stone structures, occupation sites and sacred places, and the role that Traditional Owners and Custodians have played in maintaining a balance between people and country.”

It is understood the MAC circle of Elders, board of directors and WA Government will jointly approve the nomination before it is forwarded to the Commonwealth ahead of the February 1, 2023, deadline.

The submission began more than four years ago.