Njamal people are on the road again

NPJV, a joint venture company co-owned by the Njamal people in Western Australia’s north, has begun work on the Pilgangoora Haul Road for Altura Mining’s hard-rock, open-pit lithium mine after winning another contract with the Pilbara-based miner.

The first stage of the construction project will employ 15 NPJV workers and is expected to be completed by the end of April.

The latest contract follows NPJV’s successful completion of two water storage dams and a pipeline corridor to enable supply of construction water for the road project.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

NPJV also has a General Services Agreement with Altura to provide general maintenance and minor works at the mine site.

NPJV managing director Scott Dryland said the company’s continuing partnership with Altura and its contractors was testament to its innovative business model and focus on delivering quality outcomes.

“Our success to date has been driven by the high-level mining and construction experience and knowledge of our executive team and the energy and commitment of the Njamal workers and business owners who are undertaking the contracts,” he said.

“It’s a unique combination of skills and abilities that is turning the traditional Indigenous contracting model on its head and proving that partnering with a Native Title party can deliver superior project results.”

Mr Dryland said NPJV believes it is well placed to secure the contract to construct stage two of the Pilgangoora Haul Road, which is scheduled for completion in July.

NPJV is a construction, mining and maintenance company delivering mining and construction services in WA.

It is a joint venture between Njamal Services Pty Ltd and the Pilbara Resource Group Pty Ltd.