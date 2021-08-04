The National Indigenous Times has welcomed General Manager Roslyn Harley into the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the business.

Born and raised on Whadjuk boodja, Ms Harley has always been community minded.

“I’ve been a community volunteer for decades and been involved with many community organisations,” Ms Harley said.

She will bring years of both community and professional experience to the role.

Currently, she is a board member at non-profit volunteer service People Who Care, an advisory board member with Women in Sports WA, a volunteer with the Indigenous Players Alliance and a committee member at Nollamara Amateur Football Club.

Professionally Ms Harley has more than a decade’s experience as a public servant, with five years under her belt at Western Australia’s Department of Justice. In 2019, she set up her own small business. She is also a Kwopertok Alumni member of the Western Australian Aboriginal Leadership Institute’s Yorga Djenna Bidi program.

A descendent of Bibbulmun women Granny Notuman and Granny Karinan, Ms Harley is also on a personal journey to reconnect with family.

“I’m on a mission at present to connect all of my Ring family, some in far flung places, as we plan a huge family reunion … 2022 will hopefully be the year.

“Granny Notuman and Granny Karinan [are] buried in unmarked graves in Katanning and Woodanilling, and a group in our family are working hard to identify their last resting places and give them proper respect with marked graves.

“It is a deeply personal quest and I won’t feel settled until that is achieved.”

Ms Harley hopes to bring her lived experience and organisational knowledge to the role of CEO and wants to “support our editorial team to be well resourced and to keep producing high quality news stories”.

As an Aboriginal woman heading a 100 per cent Aboriginal-owned media organisation, Ms Harley feels it’s vital Indigenous media platforms “provide that cultural and community lens” to the action and inaction of leaders and governments.

“[We want] to hold them to account and to be a voice when others may not be able to [speak up].”

“It is important that this platform exists to raise the many issues our community face but also to raise the profile of community members achievements, successes and their journeys as well as to promote employment opportunities through our jobs board,” she said.

“There are so many amazing stories, organisations and achievements — it is important to keep people’s feet to the fire on the challenges and issues but also tell stories that inspire and celebrate Indigenous advancement and success.”

NIT owner and Executive Chair Wayne Bergmann says he is delighted that Ms Harley has accepted the role of NIT CEO.

“Ros has excelled in her role as General Manager of NIT and we know that as CEO she will continue to drive growth and ingenuity while working hand in hand with the NIT editorial team to deliver a quality NIT brand for our readership and championing the cause of Indigenous Australia,” Mr Bergmann said.

“I am excited about working with Ros and the editorial team to ensure that NIT is the boldest and most informative cutting edge media outlet when it comes to Indigenous issues in Australia and throughout the world. NIT will continue to write stories that promote Indigenous issues without fear or favour.”

By Hannah Cross