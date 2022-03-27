Madalah staff and scholars were excited to join Fortescue to celebrate the launch of their new partnership last week.

Under this partnership, Fortescue will directly support eight secondary and three tertiary scholars from the Pilbara to achieve their educational aspirations at some of WA’s leading boarding schools and universities.

During the launch Hale School students Kade Higgins (year 9) and Isaiah Stevens (year 10) thanked and acknowledged Fortescue for joining our MADALAH family.

We were very proud of both boys for stepping out of their comfort zone to be involved in a board room briefing with Fortescue chief executive Elizabeth Gaines and for speaking so well in front of lots of new people whilst being streamed to the entire Fortescue workforce.

MADALAH believes education is the key to opportunity and enacting generational change.

The support from their corporate partners allows them to provide quality education to Indigenous students from across WA.

MADALAH thanked Fortescue with scarfs and ties designed by current secondary scholars.

If you are interested in making a difference please reach out to see how you too can partner with MADALAH.