An Indigenous civil firm has won the contract to erect about 4km of fencing around Bechtel’s construction accommodation village for Woodside’s Pluto train 2 project on Murujuga.

Greentree Ngaliya Civil and Fencing was awarded the deal by village construction contractor ATCO.

The works commenced in November and, once complete, will see more than 1000 posts installed around the site.

Greentree supervisor Dan Butler said his team had worked hard on the project.

“As a MAC relevant business, we are pleased to be one of the many local businesses engaged in the early works for Pluto train 2,” he said.

Bechtel’ social performance manager Jo Winters said more investment would come flow to local businesses and as the project progressed.

“Our team has been engaging with suppliers around upcoming project opportunities and will continue to do so,” she said.

ATCO project manager Aaron Francis said the contractor was ensuring benefits from the build flowed back into the region.

Currently, more than half of the project’s workforce are Karratha locals.