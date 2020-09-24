Aotearoa/New Zealand media organisation Te Hiku Media and National Indigenous Times have teamed up to increase the reach of Māori and Indigenous voices internationally.

The two Indigenous media organisations entered into a content-sharing agreement last month, with plans to share media content cross-platform.

Te Hiku Media and NIT will work together to share stories of domestic and international significance, increasing awareness of Māori and Indigenous issues and projecting positive Māori and Indigenous stories across the ditch.

“Te Hiku Media is very humbled to be working with the National Indigenous Times,” said Te Hiku Media CEO, Peter-Lucas Jones.

“Our Māori media organisation was born out of the dreams of our Elders to maintain our Māori language and our culture through tribal communications, raising awareness of topical issues and developing influence in an area we have historically been stereotyped in.

“Part of our purpose is about dispelling negative stereotypes about the Indigenous people of Aotearoa/New Zealand through the work that we do while providing a platform for the voices of our people.”

NIT Executive Chairman, Wayne Bergmann, said Indigenous people the world over share the same responsibility of looking after future generations.

“In the Dreamtime our creator ancestors travelled the land teaching and creating the world that we know today. We will use modern technology to also travel the world to share and teach the stories of our people,” Bergmann said.

“It makes sense that we should share our stories of good times and the challenges we all face as the First Peoples of many nations around the world.”

“If we can network, we can have a strong internal voice for our rights. As we operate in a modern global community … we need to keep each other informed of the challenges and successes we face.”

Founded in December 1991, Te Hiku Media is a charitable media organisation collectively belonging to the Far North iwi (Māori tribes) of Ngāti Kuri, Te Aupouri, Ngai Takoto, Te Rārawa and Ngāti Kahu.

Hosting iwi radio stations, online TV and other media services, Te Hiku Media’s core focus is the revitalisation of Māori language.

With a vision of he reo tuku iho, he reo ora, or, ‘living language transmitted intergenerationally’, Te Hiku Media hopes to educate Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians alike about Māori language and culture.

As a descendant of the Te Aupouri, Ngai Takoto, Te Rārawa and Ngāti Kahu tribes, Jones said the importance of Indigenous media is always at the forefront of his mind.

“I’m constantly reminded of how important is it that our people have our own media channels, providing opportunity for our people to control the narrative about our issues in our ways. This also provides opportunity for us to grow media capability in our communities,” he said.

“From my point of view, at various levels, we are dealing with post-colonisation stress in our communities, and dealing with the immediate issues that continue to challenge us as we grow and develop in the modern world.”

“However, we must remain connected with our whenua (land), with our moana (seas), with our ngahere (forests) and move forward with the kaupapa (philosophy) that has been bequeathed to us from our ancestors.”

“Our approach to content creation is to ensure a Māori lens and perspective is shared constantly.

“We have a very important role as an Indigenous media organisation in a tribal region, and we recognise the important role that the National Indigenous Times has in sharing stories that are pertinent to our unique Indigenous experience as Māori in Aotearoa/New Zealand.”

Similarly, NIT aims to lead the way in Indigenous news across Australia, reporting on issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, holding those in positions of power accountable, and celebrating the positive stories and achievements of Australia’s First Peoples.

“There can only be one global human rights standard and we can be the voice without fear or favour to keep governments and industry accountable for the way they work with Indigenous people around the world,” Bergmann said.

NIT hopes to further elevate Indigenous Australian voices through collaboration with Te Hiku Media.

To learn more about Te Hiku Media and check out their content, visit: https://tehiku.nz/.

By Hannah Cross