Adapting to the times, the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) will be partnering with Tripe J for a reimagined ceremony.
In the face of COVID-19, the NIMA’s usual live ceremony in Darwin has been postponed. The event instead, will take place on Triple J’s First Nations show, Blak Out hosted by Yuin musician Nooky.
The radio show ceremony will feature exclusive performances and yarns with First Nations finalists.
“It’s unfortunate that the live event is unable to go ahead this year at the Darwin amphitheatre, but I am extremely excited to be working with Nooky and all the team at triple j, celebrating musical Blak Excellence through the radio!” said Ben Graetz, NIMAs creative director.
“I’m pumped to be hosting the NIMAs and celebrating the mob,” added Nooky.
“It’s been a big year for Blak music and it’s mad we get to celebrate it here on Blak Out. It’s the two-hours of power special and I’m G’d up.”
The NIMAs welcome a wealth of deadly talent in their 2021 finalist, including The Kid Laroi, who has sat in the US number one spot for just over seven weeks and Baker Boy, who is a few weeks away from dropping his new album Gela.
The NIMAs will be broadcast on Tripe J, Double J and Tripe J Unearthed on November 14 between 5 – 7 pm AEDT.
The NIMAs finalists are as follows:
Artist of the Year
Sycco
Birdz
Miiesha
Baker Boy
The Kid LAROI
Jessica Mauboy
Song of the Year
Baker Boy, Dallas Woods, Sampa The Great – Better Days
Birdz – Bagi-la-m Bargan
Miiesha – Damaged
The Kid LAROI – Without You
Sycco – Dribble
Album of the Year
Tia Gostelow – Chrysalis
The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love
Leah Flanagan – Colour by Number
JK-47 – Made For This
Benny Walker – Chosen Line
New Talent of the Year
J-MILLA
Beddy Rays
King Stingray
Budjerah
Chasing Ghosts
Film Clip of the Year
Budjerah – Higher
Baker Boy – Ride ft. Yirrmal
Troy Cassar-Daley – Back On Country
Sycco – My Ways
Tia Gostelow – Two Lovers
Community Clip of the Year
Kakadu Collective and Victor Rostron – Mayali
Dunghutti community in South West Rocks – Fig Tree Mob – ‘Barrunba (Dreaming)’
Gunbalanya School – Stories of the Land
Gunbalanya School – Talk About Emotions
Students of Peppimenarti School – Stand Strong
Indigenous Language of the Year
Guwanbal Gurruwiwi and Netanela Mizrahi – The Djari Project
Shellie Morris and Jason Durrurrnga – Dharuk Gurtha
Garrangali Band – Tongues of the Fire
Stuart Joel Nuggett – I Am That Man/Ngaaya-Baaya
Stuart Joel Nuggett – Monsoon/Kuyubulu
By Rachael Knowles