Adapting to the times, the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) will be partnering with Tripe J for a reimagined ceremony.

In the face of COVID-19, the NIMA’s usual live ceremony in Darwin has been postponed. The event instead, will take place on Triple J’s First Nations show, Blak Out hosted by Yuin musician Nooky.

The radio show ceremony will feature exclusive performances and yarns with First Nations finalists.

“It’s unfortunate that the live event is unable to go ahead this year at the Darwin amphitheatre, but I am extremely excited to be working with Nooky and all the team at triple j, celebrating musical Blak Excellence through the radio!” said Ben Graetz, NIMAs creative director.

“I’m pumped to be hosting the NIMAs and celebrating the mob,” added Nooky.

“It’s been a big year for Blak music and it’s mad we get to celebrate it here on Blak Out. It’s the two-hours of power special and I’m G’d up.”

The NIMAs welcome a wealth of deadly talent in their 2021 finalist, including The Kid Laroi, who has sat in the US number one spot for just over seven weeks and Baker Boy, who is a few weeks away from dropping his new album Gela.

The NIMAs will be broadcast on Tripe J, Double J and Tripe J Unearthed on November 14 between 5 – 7 pm AEDT.

The NIMAs finalists are as follows:

Artist of the Year

Sycco

Birdz

Miiesha

Baker Boy

The Kid LAROI

Jessica Mauboy

Song of the Year

Baker Boy, Dallas Woods, Sampa The Great – Better Days

Birdz – Bagi-la-m Bargan

Miiesha – Damaged

The Kid LAROI – Without You

Sycco – Dribble

Album of the Year

Tia Gostelow – Chrysalis

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Leah Flanagan – Colour by Number

JK-47 – Made For This

Benny Walker – Chosen Line

New Talent of the Year

J-MILLA

Beddy Rays

King Stingray

Budjerah

Chasing Ghosts

Film Clip of the Year

Budjerah – Higher

Baker Boy – Ride ft. Yirrmal

Troy Cassar-Daley – Back On Country

Sycco – My Ways

Tia Gostelow – Two Lovers

Community Clip of the Year

Kakadu Collective and Victor Rostron – Mayali

Dunghutti community in South West Rocks – Fig Tree Mob – ‘Barrunba (Dreaming)’

Gunbalanya School – Stories of the Land

Gunbalanya School – Talk About Emotions

Students of Peppimenarti School – Stand Strong

Indigenous Language of the Year

Guwanbal Gurruwiwi and Netanela Mizrahi – The Djari Project

Shellie Morris and Jason Durrurrnga – Dharuk Gurtha

Garrangali Band – Tongues of the Fire

Stuart Joel Nuggett – I Am That Man/Ngaaya-Baaya

Stuart Joel Nuggett – Monsoon/Kuyubulu

By Rachael Knowles