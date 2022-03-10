A Melbourne-based First Nations creative will launch her new ngurra-inspired clothing label on the Melbourne Fashion Festival runways on Friday.

Yarn Strong Sista and Yarn Strong Brutha founder Annette Sax’ label, Wa-ring, has been chosen as an emerging designer from the KIN Fashion and Textiles Program.

Sax’ designs pay homage to her heritage – with ochre collected from her traditional Taungurung Badjur lands and campfire charcoal ground into designs and transferred onto fabric.

Sax said War-ring encompassed education, social justice and self-determination through fashion.

“I’ve been an Aboriginal business owner for 21 years, striving to support First Nations youth and women through mentoring and employment,” she said.

“I’m really excited about the impact Wa-ring can have in the fashion space, while keeping true to our core values.”

Sax’ journey has been inspired by late Elder uncle Roy Patterson who taught her where to collect ochres and wattle saps.

His knowledge is now being passed on to Sax’ children Iluka, 22, Mani, 18 and Kiella, 16.

Wa-ring’s first collection is named Nagambii; Taungurung for water source.

Kiella worked with Annette to grind the derri (brown ochre) which was used as a pigment for screen printing her design on linen textiles for Nagambii collection.

The launch will take place 7pm and 8.30pm Friday as part of MFF’s First Nations Runway at the ACMI Underground Gallery.