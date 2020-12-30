Indigenous-business Ngumpie Weaving will be leading a women’s weaving circle at Sydney’s International Women’s Day event.

Hosted by the Sydney Opera House the International Women’s Day celebrations, All about Women, will see Ngumpie Weaving owner Tegan Murdock and her mother facilitate a weaving circle.

The Barkindtji/Yorta Yorta woman was contacted through LinkedIn and asked to be part of the celebrations.

The invitation was extended to her mother, meaning the mother and daughter duo will weave together.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to take in and spread awareness through having a chat about weaving and our culture,” said Murdock.

“I really wanted my Mum to come, it would be amazing for us to experience that together.”

A skill passed down through the women in her family, Murdock was taught to weave by her mother and has taught her two young daughters.

“My Nan wasn’t able to practice what she loved but now we are allowed to do this so freely,” said Murdock.

“I learnt from my Mum and now for us to do this together, it’s something so special.”

Murdock is still pinching herself at being part of an event dedicated to raising up women.

“I have previously looked at the day as women coming together celebrating each other and having conversations openly,” she said.

“Now to be a part of that is surreal! I have to pinch myself”

Weaving brings a calmness and connectedness for women involved.

“It’s so healing, it is so beautiful for women just to sit, create and connect in with each other,” she said.

Murdock has found that calmness in her workshops throughout 2020.

“It’s really beautiful, they all come in unsure. It’s not all Aboriginal people, it’s everyone.

They come uncertain, with questions,” she said.

“To just sit and while we create have a yarn and we discuss things that they might not feel comfortable discussing outside.

“There is no judgement, it’s about being comfortable and open.”

Murdock is wrapping up a huge year with her business and will soon launch a website.

“Weaving has been the best outlet for me to stay grounded and unwind. It’s been a massive year for my business,” she said.

“I finished off a website so I can really showcase what I’m about. I have been hiding away a little bit!

“I’ve been a bit scared to really launch myself out there in the sense my products go like crazy and I struggle to keep up with the demand.

“I’m so excited to get it out there and I’m looking to move into corporate spaces more to help staff unwind and find a better way of keeping grounded.”

Along with participating in the International Women’s Day event in 2021, Murdock hopes to travel back to Coomealla, NSW where she grew up and work within schools.

“My Mum and I are planning a weaving tour; we want to go back home and go into schools. We want to sit and create with the kids,” she said.

“Start that conversation with them. It’s something I would have loved when I was in school.”

By Rachael Knowles