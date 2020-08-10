Winners of the 2020 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) were announced last week, with Wangkajunga and Walmajarri artist, Ngarralja Tommy May taking home the main prize.

Born in Yarrkurnja in the Great Sandy Desert and now based in Fitzroy Crossing, May will receive $50,000 is prize money for his artwork, Wirrkanja.

“Thank you mob in Darwin for this business. Thank you. At last. I feel proud. I’ve been trying all my life, all the time second, fourth, last, sometimes nothing. But I got it now, today. My days, my time this year, I’m the winner. At last,” May said in response to the win.

“This tin was my new idea, new work. This work is Wirrkanja, it’s the Country where I lost my brother, its jilji (sand dune) Country and flat Country.

“There’s a jila there (living spring waterhole). It’s not far from Kurtal, over two sand dunes … in flood time, the water runs down the jilji (sand dunes). This is my Country and my family’s Country. This is my job, it’s a good job.”

Not only an incredible painter and printmaker, May is also a Special Advisor to the Arnhem, Northern and Kimberley Artists (ANKA) Board of Directors.

Wirrkanja was selected out of 65 finalist artworks by the judging panel, comprised of Director of Injalak Arts Donna Nadjamerrek, Darwin-based visual artist Karen Mills, and Curator of Araluen Arts Centre Stephen Williamson.

NATSIAA is displayed at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT). MAGNT Director, Marcus Schutenko praised May for the win.

“I warmly congratulate respected artist Tommy May for his well-deserved accolade for

Wirrkanja 2020. While this year has been unsettling, the dedication of these talented winners and finalists to share place, personal experiences and culture remains manifestly strong. MAGNT is elated to connect the winners and finalists with audiences,” he said.

Telstra Chief Executive Officer Andrew Penn also added his congratulations.

“I would like to congratulate Ngarralja Tommy May for his wonderful work and all of this year’s winners and finalists. Once again the quality and diversity of entries is exceptional,” he said.

“In a year that is far from normal, together with the MAGNT, we’re pleased to announce we’ve created a virtual gallery for the exhibition so that everyone in Australia, and around the world, can experience these wonderful artworks online and for the artists to receive the recognition they truly deserve.”

The NATSIAA hosts seven categories, with the main prize winning $50,000 and the rest receiving $5,000 in prize money.

Audiences will soon have the opportunity to vote for the Telstra People’s Choice Award.

Other award winners include:

Telstra General Painting Award: Yalpirakinu by Adrian Jangala Robertson, Alice Springs, NT

Telstra Bark Painting Award: Muṉguymirri by Marrnyula Munuŋgurr, Yirrkala, NT

Telstra Works on Paper Award: Walawulu ngunytju kukaku ananyi by Iluwanti Ken, Amata, SA

Wandjuk Marika 3D Memorial Award (sponsored by Telstra): HIStory vessels by Jenna Lee, Brisbane, QLD

Telstra Multimedia Award: Shinkansen by Siena Mayutu Wurmarri Stubbs, Yirrkala, NT

Telstra Emerging Artist Award: Yoogu by Cecilia Umbagai, Derby, WA

The 2020 Telstra NATSIAA virtual gallery can be viewed online at www.natsiaa.com.au.

By Rachael Knowles