A pastoral training operation in Western Australia’s Kimberley which has seen more than 150 young Aboriginal jobseekers through its gates has taken on its first group trainees under the eye of its new managers.

Yawuru-owned Roebuck Plains Station 30km from Broome welcomed 15 participants to its 2022 Warrmijala Murrgurlayi (rise up to work) agriculture pre-employment program this week on Gumaranganyal.

The trainees will go through a 10-week program run alongside North Regional TAFE to help achieve education and employment goals.

During the program trainees are taught the basics of cattle work and it is seen as a strong path to follow a long tradition of Aboriginal stockmen in northern Australia.

“It is not just a place for employment and training, it is home” – Taliah Payne

This year will be the first time the program has been run under full control of Nyamba Buru Yawuru, having previously been operated by the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation which has leased the station.

NBY director Taliah Paine said the program had already proved life changing for young men and women from all corners of the Kimberley.

Not just from Broome, from Fitzroy and Halls Creek it is a beacon for a lot of opportunities,” she said.

“It is not just those raised on stations it is those who have been in touch with the justice system as well, there are pathways to another life through this station.

“Now that it is under Traditional Owner stewardship there is confidence for our young people to have a place out there – it is not just a place for employment and training, it is home.”

The ILSC on February 1 handed back management of the station to NBY, and plans to transfer operations of the nearby export depot are also advanced.

ILSC chief executive Joe Morrison said the hand-back would enable Yawuru people to become part of the economic future of the pastoral industry.

“The Yawuru group, but also others in the Kimberley, contributed greatly to the pastoral industry so it is really important their traditional lands that are now being identified as pastoral leases are returned to them,” he said.

Under the transfer deal NBY will purchase 15,000 head of cattle from the ILSC.