Aboriginal medical service Awabakal has partnered with the Newcastle Knights to launch a health initiative to boost community participation in annual health assessments and prioritise positive health outcomes for Indigenous Australians.

Knight Strong ambassador and Torres Strait Islander man Dane Gagai said the program would empower Indigenous people to take control of their health and wellbeing.

“Our priority is to encourage more people to connect with their local Awabakal Medical Service for their annual health check,” he said.

“We want to create opportunities for people to partner with their Aboriginal healthcare team to address health concerns before they become health issues.

“Ultimately, we want to help Indigenous Australians live stronger, healthier, happier lives.”

Awabakal chief executive Raylene Gordon said she was optimistic about the program’s potential to convert health check reluctance into positive action.

“Knight Strong is an engaging community program that encourages our people to get on top of their health,” she said.

“Through 2021 our COVID-19 immunisation hubs were embraced by our community and I’m confident the Knight Strong program will provide further motivation for our mob to prioritise their health.”

The program aims to promote not only immediate outcomes, but will focus on future opportunities in partnership with the Newcastle Knights.