Travellers after an “authentic Indigenous tourism experience” can set their sights on a learning space opened April 23 in Queensland’s Bunya Mountains.

The ‘in Country’ learning space provides an informed experience and teaching of First Nations custom on traditional grounds.

The Bunya Mountains sit along songlines which once saw Aboriginal people travel from the coast to the area for cultural ceremonies.

It’s now home to walking tracks, a sculpture commemorating the songlines, and three rainbow serpent coil with sections for women’s business, men’s business and a central performance space.

Bunya People’s Aboriginal Corporation chairwoman Lurlene Henderson said recognition of the area’s significance has been sought for some time.

“The Bunya Mountains is a very culturally sensitive space for many Aboriginal people and is now recognised by many Australians as a place of healing and spiritual connection with its unique physical environment in our country,” she said.

“To have our footprint on the mountain through the Bunya Bush University project is essential for the continuity of Aboriginal culture and traditions.”

The developments come after a $543,000 investment from the Queensland Government’s $7 million Growing Indigenous Tourism in Queensland funding allowance.

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe hopes along with the cultural benefits, the new learning space might help Indigenous tourism get back to strength.

First Nations visitor experiences contributed millions to Queensland’s economy pre-pandemic.

“New cultural experiences are fundamental to the State’s international tourism relaunch and more regional Queensland jobs,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“We’ve committed to genuine Queensland Indigenous cultural experiences for jobs and the recovery of domestic and international tourism.”

The investment allowed for 10 new jobs within the local Aboriginal community.

The Bunya Bush University is joins a similar learning space an hour south in Gummingurru.

Both are within a few hours drive of Brisbane.