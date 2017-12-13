New song captures Elijah’s spirit

Some of Australia’s most recognisable names in Indigenous music have released a song in memory of 14-year-old Elijah Doughty, whose death in Western Australia last year sparked riots in the Goldfields town of Kalgoorlie and protests around Australia.

‘Song for Elijah (Wrap Our Arms Around You)’ features Archie Roach, Kutcha Edwards, Emma Donovan, Radical Son, Ilanna Atkinson, Tjimba Possum Burns, James Henry, David Bridie, Brendan Gallagher and Nao Anzai.

“This song is a prayer for Elijah that his journey into the Dreaming is guided by the ancestors and that our love will encompass his family through this time of mourning,” Archie Roach said.

All proceeds from the sale of the song will go to Elijah’s family.

Elijah was fatally run over in Kalgoorlie in August 2016 while riding a motorcycle.

A man, who cannot be identified, was found not guilty of manslaughter over his death and sentenced to three years in jail on a lesser charge of dangerous driving occasioning death.

“We as singer/songwriters have a voice and in times like this I think we need to use it and give hope to those who think that all hope is lost,” Kutcha Edwards said.

“The journey to create a ripple for change started with the call-out … so many amazing people came on board and over a six-week period ‘Song for Elijah’ was conceived.”

Edwards’ first call was to ask permission from Elijah’s family.

The track was released on Sunday to coincide with UN Human Rights Day.

Warning: Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander peoples should be aware that this film-clip/document contains footage & images of people who have passed into the Dreaming.