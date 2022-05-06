First Nations educator and Wiradjuri man Adam Shipp and Landcare Australia have developed ten new First Nations learning activities for the junior Landcare program.

The new activities, to be launched later this month, will help educators in the classroom when teaching First Nations perspectives.

The new curriculum-linked First Nations perspective learning activities are supported by a series of videos including the topics of Indigenous culture, language and science.

Mr Shipp said the resources are important for educators and children to learn more about how they can have a connection to Country.

“As a proud first nations Wiradjuri man, I am honoured to be a part of the Junior Landcare Australia journey, showcasing our knowledge and perspectives across the Junior Landcare online resource activities,” he said.

“It is extremely important for land and environment-based organisations to begin to recognise and work with First Nations groups across Australia, as we provide important knowledge systems and traditional practices that have been caring for these beautiful lands since time immemorable.”

Mr Shipp said teaching the younger generations insights into First Nations culture and ways of caring for Country would build better partnerships in the environmental sector.

“The knowledge that comes from our Elders and ancestors that have come before us, are extremely important to capture and keep alive,” he said.

“Our lands will be much healthier in doing so.

“I am extremely proud to see these online resources developed which capture our cultural values and stories for the next generations.”

The new learning activities will be launched with a free online webinar on May 17 at 4pm AEST by Mr Shipp, Gardening Australia’s Costa Georgiadis and educator and landcare facilitator Sam Harrison.