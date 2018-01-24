New life has given Emily fresh perspective

These days singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara has a new audience for her music — her daughter K’iigari.

Wurramara says the baby girl, born on Boxing Day, has given her a new perspective on life and music.

“I think it’s taken me into a broader perspective as a young mum and as a woman as well,” Wurramara says.

“Seeing how beautiful our bodies are takes me to a more sentimental place where I see things different now. Just a totally different perspective. When I look at my baby girl I think ‘Oh my gosh, what was I doing with my life?

“I think that just comes naturally.”

The 21-year-old has a big year ahead of her. Not only does she have her new daughter with fiance and hip-hopper Culture, but she also has her debut album, Milyakburra, being released in the middle of the year.

The first single from the album, ‘Ngarrukwujenama’, is out now. It is sung in Wurramara’s first language, Anindilyakwa, and means “I’m hurting”.

The song was written in response to mining activity on Groote Eylandt and the successful battle fought by the community to protect the seabed and cultural songlines from destruction.

“I’m passionate about protecting this earth and everything living on it,” says Wurramara, who lives in Queensland but is from Groote Eylandt.

“’Ngarrukwujenama’ talks about how we all come from the sea and how it’s our duty to protect and cherish her, and the pain we cause when we don’t.

“The song is an anthem and a reminder to care for this beautiful country.”

Wurramara will be performing at the Survival Day Festival on January 26 at Nimbin Bush Theatre in New South Wales (entry is by donation) and at the Tarnanthi Big Festival in Adelaide on January 28 (entry is free).

Wendy Caccetta

reporter@nit.com.au