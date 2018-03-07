News Ticker

New festival set to weave fresh stories

March 7, 2018

Annabella and Arwyn of Djaadjawan Dancers ready for ceremony during Ngawiya Maan (we take to give), an audio visual piece by Amanda Jane Reynolds, for the Weave Festival of Aboriginal and Pacific Cultures. Photo by Justine Kerrigan © Stella Stories 2018, courtesy Australian Museum.
Francis Williams of the Naygayiw Gigi Dance Troupe.

Weaving workshops, sessions in Aboriginal meditation, a virtual reality trip to country and cultural playgroups for the tots – it’s all happening at the Australian Museum in Sydney throughout March.

‘Weave’, the first Festival of Aboriginal and Pacific Cultures, will incorporate a month of exhibitions, performances, films, talks and workshops.

At the heart of Weave is the landmark exhibition Gadi, which celebrates the culture of Aboriginal Sydney through historical, contemporary and archaeological material.

Elders and master weavers will also create a sculptural installation on site dedicated to Aboriginal fisherwoman. It will include a 4m woven canoe.

Australian Museum Creative Producer for First Nations Laura McBride said Weave empowered Aboriginal and Pacific communities to present their own stories.

Aunty Vicki of Djaadjawan Dancers during Ngawiya Maan (we take to give), an audio visual piece by Amanda Jane Reynolds, which is part of the Australian Museum’s Weave Festival of Aboriginal and Pacific Cultures. Photo by Eliyah Cohen © Stella Stories 2018, courtesy Australian Museum.

“The most rewarding and accurate way to learn about another culture is from the people themselves,” she said.

“Weave is a new opportunity to immerse yourself in Aboriginal and Pacific culture in events and exhibitions, designed and led by Aboriginal and Pacific people.”

A virtual reality film, Carriberrie, also features in the exhibition and takes viewers on a 3D journey of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance and music from Uluru to Moa and Sydney Harbour.

For more information visit: www.australianmuseum.net.au

 



